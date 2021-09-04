scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Must Read

Bengaluru: Duo kills civil contractor using helmet in Basaveshwararanagar

The victim, identified as Balaji, was a resident of Kengeri. He was a civil contractor by profession and ran an old age home.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 4, 2021 1:31:17 pm
All Akanksha schools have pivoted to virtual learning and ensure children continue with their education despite closure of schools due to the pandemic.

A 40-year-old civil contractor was killed by a duo outside a bar-cum-restaurant in Basaveshwararanagar on Thursday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Sanjeev M Patil said one of the accused had questioned the victim for staring at him, leading to an argument.

The Basaveshwararanagar police has arrested two people in connection with the crime, Mahesh, a 40-year-old writer for a BBMP contractor, and Nagaraj, a 35-year-old flower decorator.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The victim, identified as Balaji, was a resident of Kengeri. He was a civil contractor by profession and ran an old age home.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The incident took place around 9 pm when the bar-cum-restaurant was supposed to shut. Balaji and Mahesh encountered each other; Mahesh asked Balaji why he was staring at him. When the duo picked a fight, some workers at the restaurant defused the situation and sent them out of the bar. As it was raining at the time, the duo took shelter outside the restaurant.

Click here for more

While waiting, Mahesh called Nagaraj on the phone and narrated the incident. Nagaraj met Mahesh and the duo allegedly attacked Balaji with a helmet. Balaji was hit on his face and head, and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 04: Latest News

Advertisement