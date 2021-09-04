Bengaluru: Duo kills civil contractor using helmet in Basaveshwararanagar

A 40-year-old civil contractor was killed by a duo outside a bar-cum-restaurant in Basaveshwararanagar on Thursday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Sanjeev M Patil said one of the accused had questioned the victim for staring at him, leading to an argument.

The Basaveshwararanagar police has arrested two people in connection with the crime, Mahesh, a 40-year-old writer for a BBMP contractor, and Nagaraj, a 35-year-old flower decorator.

The victim, identified as Balaji, was a resident of Kengeri. He was a civil contractor by profession and ran an old age home.

The incident took place around 9 pm when the bar-cum-restaurant was supposed to shut. Balaji and Mahesh encountered each other; Mahesh asked Balaji why he was staring at him. When the duo picked a fight, some workers at the restaurant defused the situation and sent them out of the bar. As it was raining at the time, the duo took shelter outside the restaurant.

While waiting, Mahesh called Nagaraj on the phone and narrated the incident. Nagaraj met Mahesh and the duo allegedly attacked Balaji with a helmet. Balaji was hit on his face and head, and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.