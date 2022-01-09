Man kills wife and buries body inside house, files missing plaint with police

A 40-year-old man in Karnataka allegedly killed his wife, buried her body inside the house and filed a missing complaint. By the time the police found about the murder, the accused was already absconding.

The victim is identified as Suma (26), a resident of Konanuru village in Chitradurga district, 200 kilometres away from Bengaluru. Suma was married to Kariappa R six years ago and the couple have a five-year-old son.

The incident came to light on 29 December when Kariappa came to Bharamasagara police station and filed a missing complaint. In his complaint he said, “On the night of December 25 night, there was an exchange of words over a friend’s visit and I went to take a bath. By the time I came back, she was not at home. I searched for her at a neighbour’s place, a friend’s house and with her family as well but she was never found.”

The police registered a missing complaint but they found that Kariappa went missing during the probe. “While we tried to reach out to Kariappa for questioning to get more details, his phone was switched off. We then visited his house and found that he had buried the dead body inside the house. The debris which remained on the floor gave us the lead and the dead body was found.”

“We suspect Kariappa has killed his wife and buried her dead body. He lived in the same house for the next few days with his son before he came to us to register a missing complaint. The couple’s son is presently in one of the relatives’ houses and Kariappa is yet to be arrested,” said a police officer of Bharamasagara police station.