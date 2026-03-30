Debt-ridden man kills mother and ailing sister, slits nephew’s throat before suicide bid near Bengaluru

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Shattered by financial ruin, a 26-year-old man murdered his mother and sister and attempted to kill his nephew before trying to die by suicide near Bengaluru on March 28, the police said.
The police identified the deceased as Asha, 55, and her daughter Varshitha, 32; the man as Mohan M R; and his nephew as Mayank Gowda, 12, who is battling for his life.
According to the police, the incident took place at the family’s home at Attibele in Bengaluru Rural district’s Anekal taluk at night, after Mohan recorded a video message stating that they could no longer bear the pressure from lenders and were therefore taking an extreme step. He also shared the video with his relatives.
Neighbours and relatives gathered at the house after hearing distressing sounds from inside. Finding the main door locked from within, Mohan’s paternal uncle Shekar peeped through a window and spotted blood on the hall floor. They broke open the door to find Asha and Mayank lying in a pool of blood, Varshita dead in her wheelchair, and Mohan collapsed on the floor, according to the police.
Noticing signs of life in Mayank and Mohan, the relatives rushed them to a nearby hospital, from where they were transferred to Narayana Hrudayalaya. Both are in critical condition, according to the police.
The police said that preliminary investigations suggested Mohan attacked Asha, Varshita, and Mayank with a knife, slitting their throats, before attempting to take his own life.
“Mohan was engaged in a chit fund business for the past 4-5 years and had taken money from several people. But he failed to repay it, and people were asking for money. He sent a video to his family members where all four are seen alive. He claimed in the video that he was unable to repay people’s money,” said Superintendent of Police Chandrakanth M V.
Varshita, a homemaker like Asha, started living in her parents’ house after losing her husband to cardiac arrest. She also had a brain tumour and was in a wheelchair. Mayank is Varshita’s son.
Their relatives allege relentless harassment by creditors had driven the family to the breaking point.
The Attibele police have registered a case of murder and attempted suicide.
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