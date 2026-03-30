Debt-ridden man kills mother and ailing sister, slits nephew’s throat before suicide bid near Bengaluru

Shattered by financial ruin, a 26-year-old man murdered his mother and sister and attempted to kill his nephew before trying to die by suicide near Bengaluru on March 28, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Asha, 55, and her daughter Varshitha, 32; the man as Mohan M R; and his nephew as Mayank Gowda, 12, who is battling for his life.

According to the police, the incident took place at the family’s home at Attibele in Bengaluru Rural district’s Anekal taluk at night, after Mohan recorded a video message stating that they could no longer bear the pressure from lenders and were therefore taking an extreme step. He also shared the video with his relatives.