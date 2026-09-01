Man kills brother’s ‘murderer’ in Karnataka’s Hubballi; mother rewards him

The accused followed Dadapeer and fatally attacked him with machetes near Siddeshwar Park. (Photos by special arrangement)

A man, allegedly instigated by his mother over the years, killed his elder brother’s suspected murderer in Karnataka’s Hubballi last week. The police said they have arrested the woman and her son, along with four others, in connection with the crime.

On August 28, Veerendra, alias Mujju Talakal, and another accused allegedly hacked to death Dadapeer Udayakar, 35, who was acquitted of the 2015 murder of Maruti Talakal.

The police said Veerendra was a minor when his brother was killed but continued to harbour a grudge against Dadapeer.

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“His mother Shakuntala Talakal would repeatedly tell her younger son that Dadapeer was responsible for the death of his elder brother. She created a sense of fear in him, telling him that if he did not act, Dadapeer could one day kill him as well. She kept provoking him and telling him that he should take revenge for his brother’s murder,” said N Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hubballi-Dharwad.