Man kills 17-year-old daughter over relationship with Dalit boy in Mysuru

A man allegedly strangled to death his 17-year-old daughter for having a relationship with a Dalit boy and surrendered before the police in the Mysuru district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

The accused is identified as Suresh (45), a resident of Kaggundi village in Periyapatna taluk. The girl’s mother, Baby, has also been arrested on charges of murder. Suresh, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community, had been opposing his daughter’s relationship with a Dalit boy, said the police.

According to the police, the girl, a second-year pre-university (class 12) student, was earlier sent to the government girls’ home in Mysuru after she had approached the Periyapatna police complaining about the her parents’ opposition to her relationship with the Dalit boy.

The police said that around 15 days ago, the parents brought her back after giving an undertaking to the Mysuru Child Welfare Committee (CWC) that they would take care of her and facilitate her education.

However, after bringing her back home, Suresh and his relatives tried to convince the girl to avoid contacting the boy and stop the relationship, said the police. On Monday, the girl contacted the boy and Suresh was enraged after discovering about it. He fought with the girl in the night over this and around 2.30 am (Tuesday), he strangled her to death in the presence of Baby, according to the police.

The parents took the girl’s body in a two-wheeler and abandoned it on the roadside, a few kilometres away from their house before surrendering at the station, said the police. The police arrested and produced both of them before the court.

A local police official said that the cremation of the deceased girl has been done by her grandfather as the parents did not wish to attend it.

This is the second reported murder in the last 15 days in Karnataka over an interfaith or intercaste relationship. A Dalit man Vijaya Kamble was killed on May 25 over a relationship with a woman from another community.