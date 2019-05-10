Man killed over Rs 10 parking fee row in Bangalore

A man was murdered over a Rs 10 parking fee issue at a cinema hall parking space in Bengaluru on Thursday.

A 38-year-old Bharanidaran was murdered by Selvaraj a person who collects the parking fee in the Lavanya theatre, St Johns road in Bharathinagar, East Bengaluru. According to police, on Thursday at 4.30 pm, Bharanidaran, a resident of Austin Town along with his cousin in a two-wheeler came to the theatre to watch Kanchana 3, a Tamil movie.

Meanwhile, Selvaraj as per the parking norms in the theatre premises asked Bharanidaran to pay Rs 10 parking fee, but Bharanidaran refused to pay the fee and turned aggressive towards Selvaraj.

To take revenge on Bharanidaran, Selvaraj along with his friend Shekar, who works in the housekeeping department in the same theatre attacked Bharanidaran and took him inside the theatre and attacked him again. Immediately other movie theatre employees took Bharanidaran to Bowring hospital in an ambulance, but the doctor declared him brought dead.

Later, the Bharathinagar police registered a case. Police told Indianexpress.com “that after the case was lodged, a team was formed to nab the accused Selvaraj and his friend Shekar. After investigation, we arrested Selvaraj under IPC section 302 (murder) on Friday morning.”