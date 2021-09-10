Man hired to neuter strays arrested in Karnataka for killing, burying nearly 40 dogs

The Karnataka police arrested a Mysuru native Friday for allegedly killing and burying around 40 stray dogs near Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district.

The police said that the accused Somu (40) had bagged a contract under the Kambadaalalu-Hosur gram panchayat’s Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate & Release (CNVR) drive. However, instead of carrying out the drive as stipulated, he allegedly killed the dogs and buried them in a pit 15-20 feet deep at Ranganathapura in the panchayat, they added.

So far, cops have retrieved the carcasses of 38 dogs in the Thammadihalli forest area. Speaking to The Indian Express, Shivamogga district Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad said the gram panchayat authorities had decided to act in the wake of several complaints regarding stray dogs in the village. “A contract was awarded to a dog catcher from Mysuru to sterilise over 100 stray dogs in the panchayat limits,” he said.

“According to our preliminary investigation, he caught the stray dogs and released some of them in forest areas, while the rest were killed and buried. He has not followed the CNVR drive,” he added.

The samples collected from the decomposed carcasses were sent to a forensic laboratory to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

Following complaints from some local residents about the alleged incident, the Shivamogga Animal Rescue Club lodged a complaint at Bhadravathi Rural Police station. Police have registered an FIR, under section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code.

Last month, police in Hassan district arrested seven people after carcasses of 36 monkeys were found in a village. The creatures had allegedly been poisoned and then thrown in the forest area inside gunny bags.