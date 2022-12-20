scorecardresearch
Man held for raping domestic help in Bengaluru

The man was arrested after the 22-year-old domestic help from Jharkhand reported the crime to the agency through which she was hired. (Representational)

The Bengaluru police arrested a 47-year-old man on December 4 for raping a domestic help he had hired online to reportedly look after his ailing 80-year-old mother.

The man was arrested after the 22-year-old domestic help from Jharkhand reported the crime to the agency through which she was hired. A case of rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement against the accused under Sections 376 (2), 506 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the man.

The man had reportedly reached out to the online agency to hire domestic help. When the woman reached his home, she found out that the elderly woman, for whom she had been hired, was not at home. The man told her that his mother was hospitalised and would soon return.

On the first night, when the young woman was working in the kitchen, the man allegedly raped her. She somehow managed to flee and reported the incident to the agency. The man was arrested and is currently lodged in the prison.

