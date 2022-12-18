scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Man held in Bengaluru for selling drugs by posing as food delivery agent, contraband worth Rs 4 lakh seized

The Bengaluru police said they seized 3 kg ganja, 12 LSD stamps, a mobile phone and a two-wheeler from Bihar native Abijith.

Abijith, a Bihar native who has been living in Bengaluru for a few years.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru arrested a man Saturday for allegedly selling banned narcotic substances in the city by posing as a food delivery agent, officers said. Ganja and other substances worth Rs 4 lakh have been seized from him.

The police identified the arrested accused as Abijith, a Bihar native who has been living in Bengaluru for a few years. “We have seized 3 kg ganja worth Rs 4 lakh, 12 LSD stamps, a mobile phone, two-wheeler and other valuables from him,” officers with the CCB said.

Sources with the department said Abijith initially worked as a delivery agent for Zomato and Swiggy, before allegedly coming in contact with drug peddlers who offered him attractive money for delivering contraband.

Abijith soon quit his job and started selling drugs, but kept using the uniform T-shirt and bags given to him by the online food delivery firms, officers added. The police came to know of his activities following a tip-off, following which he was arrested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: As some in Congress look to switch si...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: As some in Congress look to switch si...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable
More from Bangalore

The police said the prime accused in the case is one Abhishek who gave instructions to Abijith as well the contraband to be delivered. While Abhishek allegedly received money from customers, he paid delivery charges to Abijith, they added.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 01:23:37 pm
Next Story

German FM to personally return 20 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close