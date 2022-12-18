Man held in Bengaluru for selling drugs by posing as food delivery agent, contraband worth Rs 4 lakh seized

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru arrested a man Saturday for allegedly selling banned narcotic substances in the city by posing as a food delivery agent, officers said. Ganja and other substances worth Rs 4 lakh have been seized from him.

The police identified the arrested accused as Abijith, a Bihar native who has been living in Bengaluru for a few years. “We have seized 3 kg ganja worth Rs 4 lakh, 12 LSD stamps, a mobile phone, two-wheeler and other valuables from him,” officers with the CCB said.

Sources with the department said Abijith initially worked as a delivery agent for Zomato and Swiggy, before allegedly coming in contact with drug peddlers who offered him attractive money for delivering contraband.

Abijith soon quit his job and started selling drugs, but kept using the uniform T-shirt and bags given to him by the online food delivery firms, officers added. The police came to know of his activities following a tip-off, following which he was arrested.

The police said the prime accused in the case is one Abhishek who gave instructions to Abijith as well the contraband to be delivered. While Abhishek allegedly received money from customers, he paid delivery charges to Abijith, they added.