Man hacked to death, eyewitness son turns out to be accused who hired contract killers over property dispute

The Bengaluru police Monday arrested a 32-year-old unemployed man who allegedly hired two contract killers to murder his father over a property dispute.

P N Narayana Swamy, 70, was killed outside his apartment in Marathahalli on February 13 by two assailants who allegedly attacked him with a machete before fleeing the scene. Swamy’s wife Ashwathamma filed a complaint with the police, and Manikanta was the only eyewitness to the murder.

“Though Manikanta had lost his father, he was on the suspect list due to his criminal history and we came to know about the fight within the family over a property dispute. The call detail records (CDR) and other technical evidence pointed to Manikanta. He confessed to the crime when he was taken into custody,” said a police officer.

The police also arrested the contract killers — Adarh T, 26, and N M Shiva Kumar, 24, both residents of Bengaluru.

Swamy, a realtor, had constructed an apartment in Kaverappa Block and lived with his wife Ashwathamma. Manikanta, his second wife Archana and their infant daughter also stayed with them. Manikanta’s first wife was killed in 2013 and the police had arrested him on murder charges. He was acquitted in the case in 2020 and later married Archana.

The Marathahalli police said Manikanta hired the contract killers after Swamy had decided to give a flat to Archana so that she could lead an independent life. His father had also stopped giving him money, further provoking him.

The police said Manikanta allegedly stabbed and injured Archana last year and was imprisoned in the Bengaluru Central Prison. While in prison, he befriended Adarsha and Shiva Kumar, who helped him plan the murder of his father.

Manikanta promised to give Shiva Kumar Rs 1 crore in cash as well as a flat and a car each to Adarsha and Shiva Kumar after the murder, said the police. He gave Shiva Kumar an advance of Rs 1 lakh, they added.

Swamy’s wife Ashwathamma told the police she was inside the house when Swamy was attacked and she heard Manikanta screaming. They rushed Swamy to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Swamy-Ashwathamma couple has four daughters besides Manikanata.

After Manikanta stabbed her in August last year, Archana approached a court seeking a divorce. Swamy tried to dissuade her and promised to hand over a 60×40 feet house, a 3-BHK flat, Rs 15 lakh cash and 1.7 acres of land near Hoskote.

The registration of the flat in Archana’s name was pending and the father and son were constantly fighting over the matter, the police said.