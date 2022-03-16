Man gets 20 years in jail for planting bomb at Mangaluru airport

A Karnataka court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20-year imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for planting an explosive near the departure gate of Mangalore International Airport.

A live explosive was found in an unattended bag near the airport gate on January 20, 2020. It was defused by a bomb squad. Two days later Aditya Rao, a resident of Mangaluru, surrendered before the police.

The judicial magistrate court of Mangaluru sentenced Rao under Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine, failing which he will have to undergo six months’ simple imprisonment in addition. He was also handed five years’ rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine, failing which six more months will have to be spent in jail, under Section 4 of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908. Both sentences will run concurrently.

The Mangaluru police, which had investigated the case, filed their chargesheet in June 2020.