A man who entered the Dakshina Pinakini water channel in Bengaluru Urban district’s Anekal taluk on Sunday night to retrieve the body of a 35-year-old woman who had allegedly died by suicide is feared drowned, the police said.
Neither body has been recovered. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is expected to join the search operation.
According to the police, the woman, identified as Kavitha Srinivas, a native of Kolar district, initially attempted to jump into the water channel near Mugaluru with her 10-year-old daughter. However, after the child resisted, passersby intervened, but Kavitha allegedly jumped into the water.
The police, along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel, conducted a search operation that night and on Monday morning.
The police denied that the man, Manjunath, entered the water after they sought his assistance in the recovery operation. According to the police, he was brought to the spot by the woman’s relatives. He was allegedly intoxicated and claimed he had experience retrieving bodies from canals.
The police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel reportedly cautioned Manjunath, a resident of Malur in Kolar, against entering the water, explaining that the channel was deep and filled with sewage and other waste, which made the recovery operation particularly hazardous.
“Manjunath was sent back after being warned. However, while the rescue personnel were continuing the search using ropes, he entered the water from the other side despite the warnings. He is feared to have drowned in the deeper stretch,” a police officer said.
Dakshina Pinakini is a river course, though this stretch currently operates as a primary drainage waterway carrying sewage and stormwater runoff from eastern Bengaluru.
The police said the water channel carries drainage and sewage and the accumulation of waste could have prevented the bodies from moving to other locations.
“Both bodies are yet to be recovered. The search operation is continuing, and an NDRF team is expected to reach the spot shortly to assist in the operation,” the police officer said.
The police have registered a case.