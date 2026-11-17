A man who entered the Dakshina Pinakini water channel in Bengaluru Urban district’s Anekal taluk on Sunday night to retrieve the body of a 35-year-old woman who had allegedly died by suicide is feared drowned, the police said.

Neither body has been recovered. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is expected to join the search operation.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Kavitha Srinivas, a native of Kolar district, initially attempted to jump into the water channel near Mugaluru with her 10-year-old daughter. However, after the child resisted, passersby intervened, but Kavitha allegedly jumped into the water.