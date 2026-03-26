Man falsely claims he was detained at Bengaluru airport, gets arrested

The Bengaluru police arrested a person recently for allegedly posting abusive content on social media targeting the police and for unruly behaviour during a flight.

According to the police, the case came to light on March 23 during routine monitoring of social media platforms. A user operating the handle “@Utkarshgautam96” on X had reportedly posted abusive and derogatory remarks against both the Bengaluru police and the Mumbai police.

Subsequent inquiries identified the accused as Utkarsh Gautam, who also allegedly shared posts on Instagram, falsely claiming he had been illegally detained at the Kempegowda International Airport police station.

In a separate incident on March 22, IndiGo Airlines staff lodged a complaint regarding Gautam’s conduct on board flight 6E373 from Jaipur to Bengaluru. “He misbehaved with the crew after being caught attempting to open the emergency door mid-air,” an officer said.