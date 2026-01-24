Man facing police probe attempts suicide outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 38-year-old man attempted suicide outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Friday, claiming that he was being harassed by the police for exposing the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Soladevanahalli.
“Around 11.30 am, he allegedly attempted suicide… However, police personnel on duty responded swiftly and intervened… He was immediately shifted to Bowring Hospital, where he is currently stable,” said Akshay M Hakay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Division.
According to preliminary information, the man who attempted suicide was facing police questioning in a case in which he was booked along with right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli at Soladevanahalli police station.
He was allegedly part of a group led by Kerehalli that allegedly went door-to-door questioning residents about their nationality, suspecting them to be Bangladeshi immigrants. Both were booked in connection with the incident, and Kerehalli was later arrested and released on bail by a court.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Vidhan Soudha police station under Section 226 (attempting suicide to compel or restrain a public servant from discharging their lawful duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection to Saturday’s incident.
Further investigation is underway, the police said.
