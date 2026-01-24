Man facing police probe attempts suicide outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

An FIR has been registered at the Vidhan Soudha police station under Section 226 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection to Saturday’s incident. (File Photo)

A 38-year-old man attempted suicide outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Friday, claiming that he was being harassed by the police for exposing the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Soladevanahalli.

“Around 11.30 am, he allegedly attempted suicide… However, police personnel on duty responded swiftly and intervened… He was immediately shifted to Bowring Hospital, where he is currently stable,” said Akshay M Hakay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Division.

According to preliminary information, the man who attempted suicide was facing police questioning in a case in which he was booked along with right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli at Soladevanahalli police station.