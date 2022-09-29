Man extorts money from Bengaluru spas posing as police officer, arrested

A 33-year-old man with the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, who is under suspension, was arrested Monday for allegedly extorting money from spa and salon centres in Bengaluru city posing as a policeman attached to the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

According to Bengaluru city police, T R Anand, a resident of Peenya, claimed that he was the personal assistant of Assistant Commissioner of Police Reena Suvarna and allegedly took ‘monthly’ (a term where bribe is collected monthly) of Rs 20,000 each from two spa and salon centres in the city.

He was later remanded in judicial custody.

Anand is currently under suspension after he was posted to the Athani fire station in Belagavi district in connection with another fraudulent activity four months ago, police said.

Sources said that Anand visited a spa centre on Kodigehall main road on August 10, and threatened the staff that the Crime Branch would raid the centre and book a false case of running a prostitution racket if they fail to pay Rs 25,000.

“As the owner of the spa centre Smitha T P was away, he collected Rs 20,000 from Kundan, the manager. Smitha later checked if there was a person named Anand in the police department and found out that they were conned. A month later, she filed a complaint with the Kodigehalli police. During investigation it was found that Anand had collected ‘monthly’ from another spa in Vidyaranyapura as well,” an investigation officer said.

The police registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code. They were able to track down Anand easily as he had committed similar crimes in the past as well. “The CCTV footage clearly shows that Anand was extorting money from the spa staff. He has taken money to his digital wallet and also in cash,” the officer said.

Anand was working at Peenya fire station and was transferred to Athani in Belagavi district recently. “Four months ago, he came down to Bengaluru and demanded money from a hospital. It had come to the police notice and since then he was placed under suspension,” he said.