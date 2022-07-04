Man claiming to be from PM Modi’s office seeks tourist facilities in Karnataka, booked

The Karnataka Police have booked an unidentified man who allegedly sought tourist arrangements in the Chamarajanagar district of the state by claiming to be a retired Gujarat Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer working in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Chamarajnagar deputy commissioner (DC) Charulatha Somal filed the police complaint after receiving a call on June 27 from a man who identified himself as “Rao” from the PMO and sought arrangements for the travel of his family to tourist spots in the district.

The DC stated in her written complaint to the police that she received a call and WhatsApp messages from a person who refused to provide more details on his identity citing secrecy.

The person sought arrangements for staying at a resort in the Biligiri Rangana Hills forest region, a jungle safari, arrangements to visit a temple and viewing of a rare-flowering tree in the region during a visit to the hills on July 2, according to the complaint. The caller also allegedly told the DC that he was a very senior officer in the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) in Delhi.