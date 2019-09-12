Man carries girlfriend’s body in car for 24 hours before setting it on fire

A probe into the charred remains of a woman found in Parigi forest in Telangana has revealed that her boyfriend had allegedly attempted to dispose of her body after she died during an abortion procedure in a private nursing home in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi town.

The 22-year-old woman’s body was traced to the forest near Zaheerabad town in Medak district in neighbouring Telangana, police said on Thursday.

She hailed from Brahmapur in Kalaburagi.

During investigation, it was found that she had fallen in love with Ravi Kumar (26), son of a retired police officer, and developed an intimate relationship, officers said.

As she got pregnant, Kumar took her to a nursing home on September 3, posing as her husband. They wished to abort the child, but she died during the

operation in the hospital, police said.

Shaken with the death, Kumar took her body in the car for the last rites and drove towards Telangana, an officer said.

For nearly 24 hours, Kumar carried the body in the car and took it to the forest near Parigi, where he set fire to it on September 4, police said,

Following the disappearance of the woman, her family members searched for her for three days and on September 6 they lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Subsequently, the investigation began. “Since the incident happened in Telangana, we are waiting for the case to be transferred here to initiate further action,” Brahmapur police inspector Srimanth Ilwal told PTI.

Kumar has been detained, police said.