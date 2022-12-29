Man booked in Karnataka for drilling holes on trees and filling them with chemicals

Karnataka’s forest department has booked a man for allegedly drilling holes on five trees in Shivamogga district and filling them with chemicals with an intention to remove them illegally.

Dr Hanumantappa K T, chief conservator of forests (Shivamogga), said Thursday, “We have booked a forest offence case against one person who had drilled holes in the trunks of the trees and filled them with some chemicals. We were apprised of this incident by the locals.”

“The locals are also agitated over the incident. They say the man has been trying to encroach on the land and that he should be evicted. Since this is revenue land, their officials have to take action. This is open land with a few trees here and there. This man wanted to remove them. The locals say he is not from Shivamogga,” he added.

Hanumantappa further said that the forest department would have evicted the man if the land had belonged to it.