Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Man booked in Karnataka for drilling holes on trees and filling them with chemicals

The forest department says the land belongs to the revenue department.

Satellite image of the area where chemicals were filled in the trees. (Photo: Karnataka forest department)

Karnataka’s forest department has booked a man for allegedly drilling holes on five trees in Shivamogga district and filling them with chemicals with an intention to remove them illegally.

Dr Hanumantappa K T, chief conservator of forests (Shivamogga), said Thursday, “We have booked a forest offence case against one person who had drilled holes in the trunks of the trees and filled them with some chemicals. We were apprised of this incident by the locals.”

“The locals are also agitated over the incident. They say the man has been trying to encroach on the land and that he should be evicted. Since this is revenue land, their officials have to take action. This is open land with a few trees here and there. This man wanted to remove them. The locals say he is not from Shivamogga,” he added.

Hanumantappa further said that the forest department would have evicted the man if the land had belonged to it.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 18:48 IST
Cong income through Electoral Trusts less than TRS, SP, AAP, YSRC; BJP got 72% donations: ADR report

