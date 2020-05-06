Karnataka man returning from liquor shop bites snake to death, arrested

The man has been identified as Kumar (38) and the incident took place at Mustur village in Kolar district’s Mulbagal. The man has been identified as Kumar (38) and the incident took place at Mustur village in Kolar district’s Mulbagal.

In a bizarre incident in Karnataka, a man who was returning from a liquor shop bit a snake that crossed his path while he was riding his motorbike. A video that is viral on social media shows the man shouting and biting the snake.

According to the Range Forest Officer, the man has been identified as Kumar (38) and the incident took place at Mustur village in Kolar district’s Mulbagal. Kumar was later arrested by Mulbagal forest department officials and a case registered against him.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, wildlife activist Sharath Babu said, “The snake that the man bit was a rat snake, which is called kere haavu in Kannada. Ptyas mucosa is its scientific name. A rat snake is a venomous viper that may end up killing the person biting it while it also dies.”

According to forest officials, Kumar picked up the snake and put it around his neck. He then began to drink alcohol while biting the reptile. “When we reached the spot, the snake was dead while Kumar was resting near a shop,” the officer said.

The incident happened a day after the sale of liquor resumed in the state on Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.