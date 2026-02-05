Man assaulted after being seen with Muslim woman in Karnataka’s Koppal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After he was seen with a Muslim woman, a man was abducted, attacked and robbed of money in Karnataka’s Koppal town on Tuesday by a gang that accused him of being in a relationship with the woman’s minor daughter, the police said.
Ram L Arasiddi, Superintendent of Police, Koppal, said four men were arrested in connection with the incident.
According to the police, the gang approached the Hindu man when he had gone to the Gangavathi bus stand with the woman and her daughter at around 11 pm to drop them off. The gang questioned the man why he was standing there with a Muslim woman. The gang snatched his mobile phone and dragged him onto a two-wheeler, even though he said he and the woman were neighbours and explained why they were there.
The gang took the man to an isolated place, where he was beaten with beer bottles, kicked repeatedly, and assaulted with footwear, according to the police.
“Warning with dire consequences, the gang started recording a video where they forced me to say that I had been in a love relationship with the minor girl for a year. Later, they took away Rs 550 from my pocket,” the man was quoted as saying in the FIR.
After the gang abandoned him, the man was later found in a bad state by his friend and taken to a nearby hospital.
SP Ram L Arasiddi said the woman and her family members had confirmed that the man was like a son to them and had always helped them.
He added that investigations were underway in the case.
The police have registered a case under sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly),191(2) (rioting),191(3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon),140(2) (kidnapping),115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt),118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means),109(1) (attempt to murder),310(2) (dacoity),352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace),351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 190 (unlawful assembly with common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Meanwhile, members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) protested in front of the Gangavati town police station, demanding that a case be booked against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
England white-ball captain Harry Brook has been fined 30,000 pounds by the ECB for an off-field incident during the New Zealand Tour last year. Former captain Michael Atherton finds Brook's WWE-inspired beer smash celebration 'inappropriate'. ECB has launched a review of the Ashes and New Zealand Tour.