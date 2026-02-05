Man assaulted after being seen with Muslim woman in Karnataka’s Koppal

The police said they arrested four people over the incident in Koppal. (File photo)

After he was seen with a Muslim woman, a man was abducted, attacked and robbed of money in Karnataka’s Koppal town on Tuesday by a gang that accused him of being in a relationship with the woman’s minor daughter, the police said.

Ram L Arasiddi, Superintendent of Police, Koppal, said four men were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the gang approached the Hindu man when he had gone to the Gangavathi bus stand with the woman and her daughter at around 11 pm to drop them off. The gang questioned the man why he was standing there with a Muslim woman. The gang snatched his mobile phone and dragged him onto a two-wheeler, even though he said he and the woman were neighbours and explained why they were there.