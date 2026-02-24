Man arrested for theft attempts at bank and ATM in Bengaluru; alarm foils break-in

The accused is Hasan Saab, a Sheshadripuram resident hailing from Dharwad. (Photo by special arrangement)

Bengaluru’s Central Division police have arrested a man in connection with theft attempts at a bank branch in Sheshadripuram and an ATM kiosk within the Halasuru Gate police limits, officials said on Tuesday.

The police identified the accused as Hasan Saab, 36, a Sheshadripuram resident hailing from Dharwad district. He was arrested in connection with an attempted break-in at a Canara Bank branch and an attempt to steal cash from an HDFC Bank ATM.

According to the police, Saab targeted the bank and the ATM kiosk to repay debts. “During interrogation, the accused stated that he was under financial stress and attempted the thefts to clear his liabilities,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Akshay M Hakay.