Man arrested for theft attempts at bank and ATM in Bengaluru; alarm foils break-in

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bengaluru’s Central Division police have arrested a man in connection with theft attempts at a bank branch in Sheshadripuram and an ATM kiosk within the Halasuru Gate police limits, officials said on Tuesday.
The police identified the accused as Hasan Saab, 36, a Sheshadripuram resident hailing from Dharwad district. He was arrested in connection with an attempted break-in at a Canara Bank branch and an attempt to steal cash from an HDFC Bank ATM.
According to the police, Saab targeted the bank and the ATM kiosk to repay debts. “During interrogation, the accused stated that he was under financial stress and attempted the thefts to clear his liabilities,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Akshay M Hakay.
In the Canara Bank case, the attempted theft was foiled after the bank’s alarm system was triggered in the early hours of February 22. The police said that Saab cut open a rear window to enter the premises and tried to disable the security system by cutting wires near the strong room.
“The alarm system buzzed immediately after the wires were tampered with. The security guard checked the premises at that time but did not notice anything suspicious,” DCP Hakay said.
The police added that CCTV wires were also cut.
“Based on technical inputs and field-level verification, we zeroed in on the suspect and secured his arrest,” a police officer said.
Saab was produced in a court and remanded in police custody for further questioning to ascertain if he had a criminal history and examine whether others were involved in the crimes.
The police said a coordination meeting with bank officials would review and strengthen security measures.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Microsoft has created a new way to store data in glass using ultra-fast lasers, which can last for 10,000 years. This could transform long-term digital storage as traditional devices degrade. The process involves writing 3D structures with femtosecond lasers, which can be retrieved with automated archives. This technology has been successfully tested and has the potential to preserve information.