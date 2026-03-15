Man arrested for murdering live-in partner in Bengaluru, staging it as suicide

The Bengaluru police recently arrested a man for allegedly murdering a woman following a domestic quarrel and attempting to stage her death as a suicide.

The accused, identified as Ayyappa K B, 26, works as a supervisor at a dry fruit shop, while the victim, Ranjitha H G, 24, was employed at a D-Mart outlet. Ranjitha, a native of Ponnampet in Kodagu district, was found dead at a rented house in the Kodathi area on Thursday.

The police said Ayyappa was already married but reportedly separated from his wife. He allegedly promised to marry Ranjitha and convinced her to move to Bengaluru. The couple had been living together for nearly two months in a rented house.