Man allegedly attempts suicide inside Karnataka Assembly, calls for raise in minimum wage

A 44-year-old daily wage worker allegedly attempted suicide on the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha building in Bangalore on Monday.

R Revanna Kumar, who hails from Chickballapur, allegedly tried to slit his throat and wrist inside a restroom next to Room no. 332 of Karnataka’s Legislative Assembly building. A handwritten chit found alongside other several documents he was carrying demanded a rise in minimum wages, the police said. The 44-year-old man was rushed to Bowring hospital where he received first aid.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) D. Devaraja, the man attempted to commit suicide using a sharp weapon and has inflicted injuries in his neck and hand. “He was bleeding immensely in the restroom when a sweeper saw him. He has been shifted to Bowring Hospital and is out of danger now. Kumar works as an assistant librarian as a daily wages worker in Anur gram panchayat in Chikkaballapura,” he said.

The DCP also added that a case will be registered at Vidhana Soudha police station in connection with the suicide attempt and an investigation is already underway.

The police said they found Kumar’s ID card, Aadhaar card and documents related to his appointment as a daily wage worker from next to the restroom where they found him lying in a pool of blood.

The police are also investigating how Kumar gained entry into the Vidhana Soudha carrying a sharp object.