Mamata like Goddess Durga.. her toughness a model for us: Karnataka JDS leader Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) floor leader in the Karnataka legislative assembly H D Kumaraswamy Sunday lauded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among other leaders who emerged victorious in their respective states where assembly elections were held recently.

“Mamata Banerjee has emerged like Goddess Durga who triumphed against evil forces. The people of the country have asserted regional pride through the results of these elections to different state assemblies. These results are a fresh example of people rallying behind leaders of regional parties who have won their hearts,” the former Karnataka CM said.

He added, “I want to repeat that the toughness of Mamata Banerjee who rose against the immoral experiments of power is going to be our model and the patience of DMK leaders who managed to move forward despite adverse political situation will be a lesson for us.”

Meanwhile, the JDS was pushed to the third spot in Basavakalyan, the only constituency in which the party contested out of the three segments that went to bypolls from Karnataka.

At the constituency situated in Bidar district, BJP’s Sharanu Salagar emerged victorious while Congress candidate Mala B Narayan Rao finished second.

Accepting the mandate, Kumaraswamy expressed gratitude to those who voted for party candidate Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri. “I will remain supportive of the party workers and leaders who worked for the party during the bypolls,” Kumaraswamy said.

Taking on political rivals BJP and the Congress, he added that their “false propaganda and money power” might have contributed to the result. “…They may have snatched the victory from us, but not our pride. I am indebted to the party workers who have sent a message that we have the potential to take on the national parties,” the former Karnataka CM added.

Expressing hope in party workers, he said: “The JD (S) which is facing difficult times now due to various circumstances will rise against both the national parties and spring up politically.”