Mallikarjun Kharge fires salvo at Narendra Modi over Morbi bridge collapse, asks who was responsible for tragedy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Morbi bridge collapse that killed 138 people. He asked if Modi’s ‘kai guna’ (skill of one’s hand) resulted in the tragedy just days after he inaugurated the bridge.

“The Morbi bridge was repaired at a cost of Rs two crore. He (Modi) even inaugurated this project. I don’t know whether this is his ‘kai guna’, it collapsed in five days and 138 people died,” the All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief said.

While speaking at the Sarvodaya Sammelana, which was held in Bengaluru Sunday to felicitate him on his victory in the Congress presidential election, Kharge said: “Who is to be held responsible? Has anyone resigned? Did you (Narendra Modi) resign at least?”

“When a similar tragedy struck West Bengal, Modi had claimed it to be God’s wrath for the ills of the West Bengal government. Who was responsible for the tragedy here (in Gujrat)?” he said, targeting the prime minister for launching even ‘small’ projects.

“He is even flagging off trains. I had started 27 trains during my tenure… Yet, we didn’t launch them by organising huge events as they were routine development programmes,” the Congress leader said.

The BJP government, he said, was either stopping all the ‘good works’ started during the UPA rule or was renaming the projects. “Modi says that the Congress destroyed the country, but it is you who is destroying it,” Kharge said, accusing the BJP of sowing divisions in society.

“Rather than answering questions about inflation and unemployment, he resorts to visiting temples or praying in caves. This does not address the problems of the people,” Kharge said, adding that though Modi was free to pray, he should solve issues faced by people first.

Advertisement

Kharge also urged party leaders to set aside small differences in the state unit. “Winning the next general Assembly elections in Karnataka will be the best felicitation for me (rather than such events),” he said.

“The 40 per cent commission government should be removed,” Kharge added, lashing out at the state BJP government.

“To achieve this, all gaps in the state unit should be plugged. If leaders are unhappy, their concerns should be dealt with. Those who have gone away from the party fold should be invited back. Youth should be promoted in party ranks,” the senior leader observed.