‘Useless fellows’: Mallikarjun Kharge scolds Congress workers chanting ‘DK, DK’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday schooled party workers in Karnataka who chanted “DK, DK” at an event held to mark the transfer of the party’s state chief’s role from Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to B K Hariprasad.

The slogans rose after Kharge referred to the transition of power in which Shivakumar replaced Siddaramaiah as the chief minister and gave up the state Congress president’s post.

“Sit quietly,” shouted Kharge, even as the AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Shivakumar waved at his supporters to stop sloganeering.

Kharge, who described the sloganeering Congress workers as “useless fellows”, said, “This is a meeting of the Congress party. It is not a meeting about one person…. One group says something, another group chants something else. Why have the others come? To sweep the floors here?”