Electricity bill exposes Rs 80-crore land grab attempt: How a Bengaluru inspector saved his own residence

An FIR has been registered at the Malleswaram police station based on a complaint filed by Lokayukta Inspector M Kumar of Bengaluru South district (Image generated using AI).

The Bengaluru police are investigating an alleged attempt to encroach upon a police department property in Malleswaram, estimated to be worth around Rs 80 crore, after an electricity bill discrepancy brought the matter to light, officers said Thursday.

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An FIR has been registered at the Malleswaram police station based on a complaint filed by Lokayukta Inspector M Kumar of Bengaluru South district. The police have booked M R Mahalakshmi, Krishnamurthy, Srinath Naragadde, and some officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) (Currently GBA but mentioned as BBMP in the FIR) and BESCOM. The case is currently under investigation.

According to the complaint, “the property in question is more than a century old and is officially recorded as police quarters in survey maps dating back to 1913”. At present, families of four inspectors and other police personnel are residing on the premises.