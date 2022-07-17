From heritage buildings to science community, here is all you need to know about Malleswaram in Bengaluru

A place which members of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom called home, where flower markets thrive, and heritage buildings and food joints become an emotion, Malleswaram has a deep connection with Bengalureans.

A centuries-old residential area and one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city, Malleswaram is known for its rich history and culture. The initial settlement can be traced back to 1669 with the building of Kadu Mallikarjuna Temple. The layout came into existence in the late 19th century and went through drastic changes over time. Yet, it has managed to retain its inherent culture, flavour and its mix of tradition and modernity.

According to reports, Malleswaram was built by the Wodeyars of the Mysore kingdom to decongest the market area and provide a modern lifestyle to all communities where they could live in hygienic conditions. It was built in 1848 when Bengaluru was hit by a plague-like epidemic, according to some. Perturbed by the living conditions, then Maharaja of Mysore Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV and the forward-looking Dewan of Mysore Sheshadri Iyer initiated the creation of Malleswaram and Basavanagudi. The vision was to create new and clean suburbs to accommodate the city’s burgeoning population.

The wide tree-lined streets in Malleswaram are defined by their gridiron layout, separated by two main roads cutting through them – Sampige and Margosa roads. Besides, it is home to some of the oldest and most beautiful flowers like Champa, Gulmohar and Tabebuia.

Malleswaram also had residences and heritage buildings that hold a close connection with the Mysore kingdom. For example, the HVN bungalow was built by HV Nanjundaiah, the founder-president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat. He donated his bungalow and precincts to the government to start a girls’ high school as he was keen on the education of the girl child. This gave birth to the Government Girls School in Malleswaram. In fact, Nanjundiah was also the acting Diwan of Mysore, founder and first vice-chancellor of the University of Mysore and senior judge of the Mysore state high court.

Malleswaram is home to the most robust scientific community and is located just one-and-a-half kilometres from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Karnataka’s very own Nobel laureate physicist CV Raman resided here. He moved to Bengaluru in 1933 to become the first Indian director of the IISc and founded the Indian Academy of Sciences the same year. He established the Raman Research Institute at Panchavati bungalow in 1948 where he worked until his last days.

According to reports, the 120-year-old building on 15th Cross is now managed by the Raman Trust. Built in 1903 by the then deputy commissioner Jagadeo Naik, the house was sold to Raman when he was working at the IISc in the 1940s. He was, in fact, invited by the Maharaja of Mysore to work for the IISc.

Besides, Malleswaram has been home to many other members from the Mysore kingdom, including M A Sreenivasan (minister in the princely state of Mysore), Venkataranga Iyengar (a lawyer in the Mysore High Court), descendants of Purnaiah (Dewan of Mysore kingdom), who are residing in Vema Lodge, and other members from the court of the Mysore kingdom. Most of the heritage residences also have the jagali kattes (a platform for gathering) at the entrance which shows that the architecture was inspired by the classical colonial style.

Yashaswini Sharma, an architect and historian who is currently undertaking the restoration work of the HVN bungalow, tells indianexpress.com that most heritage bungalows have their own sanitary mechanisms. “The heritage buildings in Malleswaram are inspired by the gothic architecture and the big bungalows had their own soak pits. Since these buildings were constructed under the guidance of top-notch engineers from the Mysore kingdom, the present-day labourers and engineers have no idea about how to maintain them. This has led to the deterioration of many heritage buildings in Malleswaram,” said Sharma.

Malleswaram is also quite sound in its cultural scene. It is home to one of the city’s iconic landmarks; Chowdiah Memorial Hall, a cultural lifeline to artists and art lovers. Named after violin maestro Tirumakudalu Chowdiah, the auditorium is shaped like a gigantic seven-stringed violin amidst a garden. And you cannot miss this if you are passing by the Sankey Tank Road which has Sankey Tank, a manmade lake that was initially used to water the palace orchids of the Bangalore Palace.

Malleswaram is popular for its shopping scene on the Sampige road and Margosa Road. According to Sharma, the Kadu Mallikarjuna temple is one of the reasons for the bustling economic activities around the area. While the Sampige road is famous for essentials like vegetables, pharmacies, flowers, fruits and household items, the Margosa road is known for its famous food joints like Veena Stores and CTR, jewellery shops, carpentry shops among others.

Despite Malleswaram being the hotspot for cultural and historical stories, the area has its own set of problems. According to a survey conducted by the students of BMS School of Architecture, the residents are not keen to welcome skyrise buildings and want to retain the heritage and cultural value of the houses. The students also pointed out that the Sampige road is prone to flooding with a poor drainage system and there are no designated spaces to accommodate the vendors, pedestrians and vehicles in the commercial zone. The students also highlighted that the conservancy lanes are one of the common features of Malleswaram’s planning layouts. It was originally used by manual scavengers to collect household garbage and these lanes now have been completely neglected by civic agencies.