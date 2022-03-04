Male students bar hijab-wearing girls from exam at Mangaluru college

An undergraduate Muslim student on Friday complained to police that a male student objected to her hijab and stopped her from appearing for an exam at her Mangaluru college. She also alleged the principal did not intervene for her.

“My college has allowed me to wear the hijab. But on Friday, after male students raised the issue, the principal took back his words and said that I was not allowed to attend the exam wearing the hijab,” said the B Sc student of Dr P Dayananda Pai- Satisha Pai Government First-Grade College.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who visited the college in the evening, said the male student had also lodged a complaint saying he had received threat calls after the incident. The police haven’t registered a case on either complaint.

“On Thursday five hijab-wearing Muslim students were not allowed to take examinations after a few students objected it. However, the college authorities did not bring it into police’s notice. On Friday when the same Muslim students came, some teachers denied them entry to the college. As they pleaded with the teachers to allow them to appear for exams, some male students picked up fights with the female students,” said Kumar.

“The student, who is pursuing second-year B Sc, has filed a complaint against a male student for obstructing and harassing her. Meanwhile, the boy also has filed a complaint saying he has started receiving threat calls after the incident. However, we are yet to register FIRs,” he added.