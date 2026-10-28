Hit Kannada film ‘Premada Oorali’ triggers mass crowding at quiet Hassan shrine

Nestled inside the scenic hill forests of Seegegudda Kaval Reserve Forest, approximately 15 to 20 kilometres from Karnataka’s Hassan town, the Male Malleshwara Temple was once a quiet and serene destination. But things changed for the worse once the hit Kannada movie ‘Premada Oorali ‘ was released last month.

After the picturesque hill and Shiva temple were prominently featured in the movie, the number of daily visitors surged to over 4,000. The sudden influx has created a major headache for the district administration and overwhelmed the forest department.

Families and tourists from across the state, including Mysuru, Mandya, and Bengaluru, are now flocking to the area, causing heavy vehicle movement, severe traffic congestion, and illegal activities such as littering and alcohol consumption inside the protected forest.