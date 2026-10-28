Hit Kannada film ‘Premada Oorali’ triggers mass crowding at quiet Hassan shrine

Nestled inside the scenic hill forests of Seegegudda Kaval Reserve Forest, approximately 15 to 20 kilometres from Karnataka’s Hassan town, the Male Malleshwara Temple was once a quiet and serene destination. But things changed for the worse once the hit Kannada movie ‘Premada Oorali ‘ was released last month.
After the picturesque hill and Shiva temple were prominently featured in the movie, the number of daily visitors surged to over 4,000. The sudden influx has created a major headache for the district administration and overwhelmed the forest department.
Families and tourists from across the state, including Mysuru, Mandya, and Bengaluru, are now flocking to the area, causing heavy vehicle movement, severe traffic congestion, and illegal activities such as littering and alcohol consumption inside the protected forest.
Hasanamba temple fair to begin tomorrow
With the historic Hasanamba Temple Fair scheduled to begin on October 29, Thursday, local officials anticipate even larger crowds in the reserve forest. In response, the district administration requested a feasibility report from the forest department regarding basic amenities such as drinking water and parking facilities.
Mohan VS, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Hassan, said, “We have informed the district administration that it is impossible to create such infrastructure within a reserve forest. Allowing parking or accommodating such huge crowds poses a serious threat of leopard and bear attacks. Consequently, we have recommended the temporary closure of the area”.
Besides, the forest department has also closed down the road from Male Malleshwara to Seege Gudda, which also falls under the forest area. “There have been incidents of alcohol consumption, littering and other illegal activities in the forest area. We have closed the road for vehicles and public movement now,” the officer said.
Hassan Tahasildar Geetha C G told reporters that the crowd only swelled after the release of the movie. “There were a lot of complaints from the local people about the surge in footfall in the forest area. Based on the directions of the district administration, a team inspected the spot. We have submitted the report for further action,” she said.
Earlier, the temple barely used to witness a footfall of 200 to 300 in an entire week.
‘Premada Oorali’, released on September 25, began with 60 shows on its first day and has since crossed Rs 120 crore, against a reported cost of Rs 2.5 crore.