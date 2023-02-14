scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Malaysia may choose Korean aircraft over HAL’s Tejas, says HAL CMD at Aero India

Meanwhile, Argentina and Egypt have exhibited their interest in the Tejas aircraft.

The tail of HAL's fighter aircraft with a portrait of Lord Hanuman in a pose striking with his mace with a message, 'The storm is coming' displayed during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) might lose the chance to sell its Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas to Malaysia, said to the defence PSU’s top executives. Malaysia has shortlisted the Tejas for 16 aircraft but HAL is facing stiff competition from Korea.

While speaking to the media at Aero India 2023, chairman and managing director, HAL, C B Ananthakrishnan said, “In Malaysia we were one of the shortlisted companies and we were hopeful of bagging a contract. But there is a slight setback in what we are hearing. Koreans are likely to get the order. We have not received anything in black and white. We are still making our attempts to push the product. Argentina and Egypt have shown interest. We have proposed 15 aircraft to Argentina and 20 to Egypt. We are to hear from them.”

Malaysia has issued the request for proposal (RfP) for LCA Tejas in 2021. A HAL official said, “We stood a very good chance. There were eight more contenders pitching their aircraft to Malaysia which included the US, China, Russia and others. We were one of them. Every country pitches their product and we did the same. Malaysia was in the process of upgrading their capabilities and therefore we pitched the product.”

Ananthakrishnan also said that HAL is in talks with the Philippines to pitch LCA Tejas.

He also said the present capacity of the recently inaugurated helicopter manufacturing facility at Tumkuru is 30 but could be scaled to 90 helicopters eventually. “Both Kamov helicopters and Light Utility Helicopters can be made here and in future Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) projects can also be made here,” he added.

With the unveiling of the scale model of HLFT-42 aircraft on day one of the Aero show, HAL faced questions if it has the capacity to take up several projects. Ananathakrishnan said, “We have created sufficient capacities to take up all the projects. In fact, more projects are in the pipeline. We are engaging with the private sector as well. We will take up the projects and deliver them on time. Delays are a thing of the past.”

He also revealed that HAL has received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force for 12 LUH helicopters.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 21:24 IST
