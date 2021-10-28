Major railway jobs scam unearthed in Karnataka, 2 arrested

A major jobs scam was unearthed by the Railway Police Force (RPF) in Mysuru after authorities tracked the suspicious movements of two persons who used to take photographs of the railway hospital in the city.

Chandragowda S Patil (44) and Shivaswamy (62), a retired railway official, were arrested by the RPF and handed over to the local police with a case registered against them for cheating over 400 job aspirants and collecting around Rs 22 crore from them.

The accused were nabbed after the chief medical superintendent of the railway hospital tipped the RPF off about some outsiders taking photographs of the building. During a raid at their home, the police seized Rs 4.15 lakh, 221 blank cheques and 100 fake appointment letters of the Railways. An officer said the accused often brought the job aspirants to the hospital in the guise of a ‘medical test’ and took their photographs.

RPF Inspector KV Venkatesha Tuesday filed a complaint at the Mandi police station and handed over the accused to the local police.

An officer said Shivaswamy, a native of Gadag, lured many job aspirants by claiming that he knew top railway officials in charge of recruitment. The accused siphoned money from job aspirants, many of whom sold their lands or borrowed huge sums of money on interest, in exchange for job offers. Complaints have poured in from parts of rural Karnataka after the arrest of the duo.