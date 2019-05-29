Major fire at Bangalore International Airport premises, investigation underway

A major fire broke out at the Bengaluru International Airport premises on Wednesday morning causing panic to flyers and people in and around the area.

The fire broke out at a restaurant near the parking area at around 6 am. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was put out.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, airport officials said there were no casualties. “There was a fire-related incident at an F&B outlet (away from the Terminal) at the BLR Airport campus in the early hours of Wednesday, May 29. Trained personnel on the scene, using firefighting equipment, extinguished the fire. No one was injured in the incident and it has no impact on airport operations. An in-depth fire-safety audit is being carried out. The affected area has been cordoned off and temporarily closed,” said an airport spokesperson. It is believed that a short circuit might have been the cause for the fire.

At the same time, it can be recalled that the airfield side of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) witnessed a fire earlier in January 2019, also due to a short circuit. The incident which was dubbed a ‘minor fire’ by the airport authorities was put out in seven minutes then.

One among the fastest growing airports in the world, the Bengaluru International Airport had completed 11 years of service recently. The third busiest airport in India, KIA witnessed the transit of a record 33.3 million passengers in 2018-19.