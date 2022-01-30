Mahindra delivers vehicle to Karnataka farmer ridiculed by salesman over appearance

Mahindra Automotive tweeted, "We regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Kemegowda and his friends during their visit to our dealership on 21st Jan.

After apologising for the behaviour of its staffer who turned down a Karnataka farmer over his appearance when he came to buy a goods vehicle, Mahindra Group has delivered the vehicle to him.

Kempegowda R L, of Ramanapalya in Tumakuru district, and his friends had gone to buy a goods vehicle when a sales officer turned him away after judging him by his appearance. According to Kempegowda, he was told, “You don’t look like you have even Rs10 and nobody comes like this (referring to his clothes and friends) to buy a vehicle.”

He took up the challenge to bring Rs10 lakh in 30 minutes and arranged the money, but the showroom staff were unable to deliver the vehicle. Later a video of Anand Mahindra, the company’s chairman, saying he would address the issue went viral.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Kempegowda said, “They came to my house and apologised. I loved the Bolero goods vehicle… I have paid the money and taken a vehicle loan. They delivered the vehicle as promised on Friday. I went to the showroom and brought it home. I will be transporting vegetables and coconuts that we grow here to the market using this vehicle.”

Mahindra Automotive tweeted, “We regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Kemegowda and his friends during their visit to our dealership on 21st Jan. As promised we have taken appropriate measures and the matter is now resolved. We would like to thank Mr Kempegowda for choosing to be with us and we welcome him into the Mahindra family.”

“And let me add my welcome to Mr. Kempegowda” Anand tweeted.