Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals are the pillars of India: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at a programme here on his death anniversary. Later, talking to the reporters, Bommai said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals are pillars of Independent and Republic India. We are commemorating the day Mahatma Gandhi laid down his life as the Martyrs’ Day… Despite suffering imprisonment, lathi blows and other hardships, he resolved to attain freedom for the country through the principles of non-violence, peace and truth. He never gave up his ideal of non-violence.

“The Mahatma had said, ‘My life is my message’. One needs immense moral strength to admit things that Gandhi shared in his autobiography, ‘My Experiments with Truth’. That is why he became the father of the nation.”

The chief minister added, “Gandhi’s ideals and principles are beacons of light for us. Thousands attained martyrdom apart from Gandhi… I am paying tributes to all the martyrs today.”

Bommai also said that his government has made a resolve on the Martyrs’ Day to make the state prosperous. The chief minister said that though significant progress has been made in the last 75 years, more could have been achieved. “That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched programmes like Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Meanwhile, asked about frequent spats between the police and the public over towing of parked vehicles, Bommai said, “The existing towing system is being reviewed. Earlier, the police department itself used to do it. Now, it has been assigned to private contractors. I, too, have observed many incidents. The public should follow the rules. But those who enforce the law should conduct themselves courteously with the public. I will hold a meeting tomorrow (Monday) on the issue with the police commissioner, the DGP and traffic police officials. We will have a total review of the existing system. Many changes would be brought in to make it people-friendly.”

Reacting to the appeal for aid for ailing Janeesh, a kid who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and needs Rs 16 crore for treatment, Bommai said that necessary help would be rendered after getting all the details about the ailment and treatment. He also appealed to people to contribute toward the treatment of the child.

Asked about film industry representatives expressing their displeasure over Covid-19 restrictions in cinema halls, Bommai said, “A suitable decision would be taken after seeking suggestions from the expert committee on their demands.”