Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Karnataka’s Haveri town; man arrested

The police launched an investigation and analysed CCTV footage from the area where the Gandhi statue was vandalised. (File Photo)

The Haveri town police in Karnataka arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly vandalising a Mahatma Gandhi statue in the town and later referred him for mental health evaluation, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 11 pm and 11.50 pm on April 19 at Gandhi Circle, where the statue had been erected in memory of Gandhi’s visit to the town.

The vandalism came to light on Monday morning, when locals found parts of the statue damaged.

The police said the statue was allegedly struck with a cement brick. The incident triggered outrage among local residents, who condemned the act as disrespectful and demanded strict action.