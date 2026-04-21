Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Karnataka’s Haveri town; man arrested

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The Haveri town police in Karnataka arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly vandalising a Mahatma Gandhi statue in the town and later referred him for mental health evaluation, officials said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the incident occurred between 11 pm and 11.50 pm on April 19 at Gandhi Circle, where the statue had been erected in memory of Gandhi’s visit to the town.
The vandalism came to light on Monday morning, when locals found parts of the statue damaged.
The police said the statue was allegedly struck with a cement brick. The incident triggered outrage among local residents, who condemned the act as disrespectful and demanded strict action.
The police registered an FIR, launched an investigation, and analysed CCTV footage from the area. Based on the footage, they traced and took the accused, identified as Vaibhav Raykar, into custody.
“After securing him, we learnt that he appeared mentally unstable. He was produced before the court, which directed that he be sent for medical evaluation,” a police officer said.
Senior police officers confirmed that the accused has been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
The accused has been referred to the Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences for assessment and treatment.
Authorities have also assured that steps will be taken to restore the Gandhi statue at the earliest.
Further investigations are underway, the police said.
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