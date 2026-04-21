Maharashtra RTO officer gets threat call in Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s name while in Bengaluru; probe on

An RTO officer from Thane allegedly got a call from a man who claimed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and accused him of harassing drivers and protecting agents. (File Photo)

A Maharashtra Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer recently received a threat call in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang while he was visiting Bengaluru, the city police said, adding that an investigation is on to trace the caller.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Soladevanahalli police station on April 15 based on a complaint filed by Prasad Shivadas Nalavade, an RTO officer from Thane, Maharashtra. A zero FIR was initially lodged in Maharashtra and later transferred to Bengaluru for jurisdictional reasons, officials said.

According to the police, Nalavade had recently taken enforcement action against autorickshaw drivers allegedly operating with fake permits over several years, following directions from senior transport department officials. Officials believe this action may have triggered resentment among certain groups.