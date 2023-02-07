Maharashtra man supplying country-made pistols held in Bengaluru; revolvers, bullets seized

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru have arrested a 35-year-old man from Maharashtra for allegedly supplying country-made revolvers in various parts of the city. The police seized ten country-made pistols and 32 live bullets.

The police identified the accused as Roshan Dayaram, a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra. Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) S D Sharanappa Tuesday said that his arrest was based on credible information they had received. Roshan has three cases, including attempted murder and theft, against him in Maharashtra, said the police.

He said, “We were following a network who were into supplying illegal weapons and based on a tip-off, we nabbed Roshan from Bengaluru and then seized four revolvers and 12 live bullets. After his interrogation, we sent a police team to Thane in Maharashtra and it recovered six country-made revolvers and 20 live bullets.”

He said the police did not know to whom Roshan was supplying these weapons in Bengaluru. Investigations revealed the revolvers cost around Rs 35,000 to 50,000 and the live bullets around Rs 500 each.

A police officer said country-made revolvers are usually manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar and supplied across the country. There are multiple extensive networks which deliver these revolvers to people, majorly to criminals who do not get a license from the police to buy these, said a police officer.

In September last year, the Bengaluru police arrested a person named Jnyaneshwar Gawande, 24, and seized three country-made pistols and nine bullets. The police found he was trying to sell it to an associate of a rowdy in Wilson Garden.

In July last year, the police arrested nine people for allegedly illegally manufacturing and selling country-made single-barrel muzzle-loading guns in Tumakuru.

In February last year, the police arrested two men, Rahul Satish Mane and Rafeeq Dastagir Nadaf, natives of Maharashtra, who were in the city to sell pistols and bullets illegally.