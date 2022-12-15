Amit Shah asked us to assign senior cop to address law and order issues over Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute: Bommai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has advised the Karnataka government to appoint a senior police officer to specifically oversee law and order issues that might arise in Belagavi in Karnataka over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said late Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after his meeting with Shah and his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde over the border, Bommai said, “The Union home minister has said that random incidents of stone-throwing must be prevented and that a police officer should be designated to handle this. Someone who is a senior IPS officer can be assigned a special duty.”

“The Belagavi border dispute issue will come up in the Supreme Court in January and the issue of maintainability (of a recent plea by Maharashtra to revisit the issue) will be addressed. I have also spoken about the situation in Karnataka,” he added.

On Wednesday, Shah had also suggested the formation of a six-member committee of three ministers each from Karnataka and Maharashtra to resolve the border dispute.

The border dispute over the Belagavi region between Karnataka and Maharashtra tends to see a flare-up every December when the Karnataka government organises a winter session of the state legislature in the city. Last week, incidents of stone-throwing and vandalism of Maharashtra buses by the pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were reported.

With the Karnataka legislature session set to be held on December 19 in Belagavi, there is an apprehension of disturbances on account of the pro-Marathi outfit, Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti, organising a Maha Melava event outside the venue of the session demanding the integration of Marathi-speaking regions of Belagavi with Maharashtra.

Bommai said Shah discussed the petition filed by Maharashtra in the Supreme Court on the border dispute and also recent developments at the meeting with the Maharashtra and Karnataka chief ministers. He added there has been friendship among the people of the two states and that necessary action will be taken as per the Constitution and the outcome of the Supreme Court cases.

The Karnataka chief minister said Shah advised the two states not to make instigative statements while the matter is being resolved. “Issues of small nature between two states must be resolved through dialogue by the committee of ministers, and both Maharashtra and Karnataka must be in constant touch,” he said citing the Union home minister.

Shah, Bommai added, also advised political parties in both states not to politicise the issue and trouble citizens.