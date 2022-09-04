scorecardresearch
Maharashtra ‘godman’ claiming to be Sai Baba’s reincarnation cheats many in Karnataka town, yet to be arrested

A police official, who is part of the probe, said Sargar has married three women and they have managed to get one of the wedding photos.

Pimpri Chichwad, GaneshThe Karnataka police have registered a case of cheating against a man from Maharashtra who allegedly claimed to be the reincarnation of spiritual figure Sai Baba. (File Photo)

The Karnataka police have registered a case of cheating against a man from Maharashtra who allegedly claimed to be the reincarnation of spiritual figure Sai Baba.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Akaram Sargar, a resident of Kolhapur who used to regularly visit Channapatna town, 60km from Bengaluru. According to the police, Sargar cheated around 20 devotees and collected Rs five lakh from each, promising to remove their difficulties. While the police are yet to nab Sachin, they have arrested one of his close associates, Vanniya Raj, and taken him into their custody.

An initial complaint was filed by one S Sindhu in Channapatna town stating that she was cheated of Rs 5 lakh. In her complaint, Sindhu said that Sargar came to Channapatna town claiming to be the reincarnation of Sai Baba. “He assured people that he will remove their difficulties. Some of them believed him and provided shelter and food to Sachin. He stayed in a house belonging to Yashodamma and used to conduct bhajans twice a day,” Sindhu said.  

Sindhu further mentioned in her complaint that the bhajans were later held at her farmhouse as the number of devotees increased. The complainant also stated that Sargar started pressurising her to transfer the ownership of the farmhouse to a trust – Sri Prem Swaroopini Sai Seva Samiti. Sindhu added that her husband opposed Sargar’s demand, and Sargar’s team started to move out of Channapatna. Eventually, she and others realised that they were conned by the ‘godman’, Sindhu said.

A police official, who is part of the probe, said Sargar has married three women and they have managed to get one of the wedding photos. A manhunt is on to nab the accused, he added. 

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 05:05:56 pm
