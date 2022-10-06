Maharashtra emblem on Karnataka RTC bus tickets kicks up a row; officials promise action

The North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) on Wednesday drew public ire after passengers travelling from Doni to Gadag flagged Karnataka’s state-run bus tickets bearing the emblem of Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation ‘Maharashtra Rajya Parivahan’.

The logo also carried a tagline stating ‘Jai Maharashtra’ that triggered a protest by the members of a pro-Kannada activists’ group in Gadag, even as the state government promised that disciplinary action would be taken against the transport officials of Gadag depot for ‘dereliction of duty’.

The passengers alerted the local activists and transport officials, after which the bus tickets with Maharashtra’s state emblem went viral on social media.

However, after the issue came to light, the NWKRTC that caters to the northwestern districts of Karnataka withdrew the 70 ticket rolls meant for the route between Doni in Mundaragi taluk and Gadag.

An official with the NWKRTC told IE.com that a single agency prints the ticket rolls for the three states of Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra. “There must have been a mistake while distributing the rolls wherein the Gadag depot received ticket rolls belonging to Maharashtra. We have directed the division controller of Gadag depot to initiate disciplinary action against those responsible for this situation.”

Ashok Chandargi, president of Belagavi District Kannada Organisation Action Committee, said that linguistic tension in districts bordering Maharashtra state is always high. “Controversies like these come at a time when many pro-Kannada groups are gearing up to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava (Karnataka Formation Day) on November 1. The issue figured due to the carelessness of the conductor and the depot officials that led to the issue of tickets carrying Maharashtra’s emblem. The tickets have been distributed to thousands of passengers already.”