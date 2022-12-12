Maharashtra ATS seeks CCTV footage in 2017 Gauri Lankesh murder as part of probe into 2015 Govind Pansare murder

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has approached a court conducting the trial of the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh for CCTV footage pertaining to the murder as part of its own investigations into February 16, 2015, shooting of leftist thinker Govind Pansare in Kolhapur.

A superintendent of police of the Maharashtra ATS presented a request for CCTV footage to the special court which is conducting the trial into the murder of the journalist Gauri Lankesh, 55, outside her home by a right-wing extremist crime syndicate in 2017.

The ATS was handed the investigations into the murder of Govind Pansare, 81, by the Bombay High Court in August this year on a plea by the Pansare family after an SIT failed to show results in the probe despite deep commonalities with the murders of Gauri Lankesh in 2017, Kannada scholar MM Kalburgi, 77, in Dharwad in August 2015 and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, 69, in Pune in 2013.

The investigations by a Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka police into the murders of Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi have revealed that an organised crime syndicate drawing inspiration from the extremist right-wing Hindutva group, Sanatan Sanstha, carried out the killings in Karnataka.

As part of its renewed investigation into the Pansare murder, the Maharashtra ATS has also sought to record the statement of three of the 17 persons who are accused in the Gauri Lankesh case – Sujith Kumar, Rajesh Bangera and Rishikesh Devdekar.

The special court in Bengaluru has directed SIT officials to provide the CCTV footage sought by the Maharashtra ATS. The murder of Gauri Lankesh outside her home by a suspect who was wearing a helmet was captured on a CCTV camera at her home. The Karnataka SIT has used techniques like gait analysis to confirm the identity of the alleged shooter.

Early in its investigations of the Gauri Lankesh murder, the SIT had found that a 7.65 mm country-made pistol that was used to gun down the journalist was the same gun that was used to kill Kannada scholar MM Kalburgi at his home in Dharwad on August 30, 2015.

The same gun was also found to have been used to shoot and kill Pansare, while a second gun used in the Pansare killing was found to match with a gun used to shoot Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013.

“The forensic ballistic analysis established that the pistol used to murder Ms Lankesh was the same pistol used to murder Prof MM Kalburgi in Dharwad, Karnataka and Govind Pansare in Kolhapur, Maharashtra,” the SIT stated when it filed its 9,000-page charge sheet in the Gauri Lankesh murder case in November 2018.