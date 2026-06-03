Maharaja Trophy T20 2026 begins on June 20; check schedule, teams, and auction details

The fifth edition of the Maharaja Trophy, formerly known as the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), will kick off on June 20, featuring more than 150 cricketers

.

The Maharaja Trophy was established after the KPL was discontinued in 2022 following match-fixing scandals that led to several arrests. Subsequently, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) formed a governing council to oversee it.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, KSCA spokesperson, said, “The tournament will kick off with the first match between the Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics. The tournament will be held across Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru, culminating on July 12. Coastal Kings Mangaluru, also a new franchise this season, will make their tournament debut against Hubli Tigers on June 21.”