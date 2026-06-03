Maharaja Trophy T20 2026 begins on June 20; check schedule, teams, and auction details

Maharaja Trophy T20 2026 will feature six franchises across Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru, with the final scheduled for July 12.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Jun 3, 2026 12:44 PM IST
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The fifth edition of the Maharaja Trophy, formerly known as the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), will kick off on June 20, featuring more than 150 cricketers
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The Maharaja Trophy was established after the KPL was discontinued in 2022 following match-fixing scandals that led to several arrests. Subsequently, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) formed a governing council to oversee it.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, KSCA spokesperson, said, “The tournament will kick off with the first match between the Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics. The tournament will be held across Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru, culminating on July 12. Coastal Kings Mangaluru, also a new franchise this season, will make their tournament debut against Hubli Tigers on June 21.”

“The Mysuru leg will be held from June 20 to 26, before the action shifts to Hubballi, from June 27 to July 3. The tournament will then move to Bengaluru from July 5 to 12. Mysuru and Hubballi will host 12 matches each. In comparison, Bengaluru will stage 10 matches, including Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the Final, as the six franchises battle for the coveted title,” he said.

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The player auction for Season 5 will be held on June 5 in Bengaluru, with more than 150 players set to go under the hammer as franchises assemble their squads for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The auction will be streamed live between 9 am and 1 pm on Sony Ten 5 HD/SD.

Speaking on the schedule announcement, M S Keshava, Governing Council chairman, Maharaja Troph,y said, “One of our key objectives has been to take top-quality cricket to fans across Karnataka, and hosting matches in Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru allows us to do exactly that.”

<h2&gt;Maharaja Trophy T20 season 5 schedule</h2>

Mysuru

20 June 2:30 PM: Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics; 7:00 PM: Shivamogga Yodhas vs Mysore Warriors

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21 June – 2:30 PM: Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Hubli Tigers; 7:00 PM: Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Yodhas

22 June – 2:30 PM: Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers; 7:00 PM: Gulbarga Mystics vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru

23 June – 2:30 PM: Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Yodhas; 7:00 PM: Mysore Warriors vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters

24 June – 2:30 PM: Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters; 7:00 PM: Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Yodhas

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25 June – 2:30 PM: Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Mysore Warriors; 7:00 PM: Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics

Hubballi

27 June – 2:30 PM: Shivamogga Yodhas vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters; 7:00 PM: Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics

28 June – 7:00 PM: Shivamogga Yodhas vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru

29 June – 2:30 PM: Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers; 7:00 PM: Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru

30 June – 2:30 PM: Shivamogga Yodhas vs Gulbarga Mystics; 7:00 PM: Mysore Warriors vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru

1 July – 7:00 PM: Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers

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2 July – 2:30 PM: Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors; 7:00 PM: Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Shivamogga Yodhas

3 July – 2:30 PM: Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors; 7:00 PM: Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters

Bengaluru

5 July – 2:30 PM: Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors; 7:00 PM: Shivamogga Yodhas vs Hubli Tigers

6 July – 2:30 PM: Hubli Tigers vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru; 7:00 PM: Gulbarga Mystics vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters

7 July – 7:00 PM: Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Yodhas

8 July – 7:00 PM: Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Gulbarga Mystics

9 July – 2:30 PM: Eliminator; 7:00 PM: Qualifier 1

10 July – 7:00 PM: Qualifier 2

12 July – 7:00 PM: Final

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