Magnum founder Sudhir Ghate dies in Mangaluru

Renowned businessman and BJP leader Sudhir Ghate died in Mangaluru on Friday, family sources said. He was 64

Ghate, who had founded Magnum Intergrafiks, is survived by wife, son and daughter.

Ghate, who comes from an RSS background, made a name for himself in the field of advertisement and public relations, according to sources.

He was considered close to former Prime Minister late AB Vajpayee, and other senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, MM Joshi and Sushma Swaraj.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP leaders of the coastal Karnataka paid their last respects to Ghate.

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar took to Twitter to pay his tributes. “Saddened by the demise of RSS swayamsevak & @BJP4India member Sudhir P. Ghate Ji. A doyen in the Advertisement Industry, he has created wonderful lives for many aspiring youths in the sector. He was also proactive in his social life wherein he served as Karnataka @BJYM GS,” he wrote on Twitter.