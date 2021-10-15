scorecardresearch
Madiwala lake overflows after heavy rain in Bengaluru, several areas inundated

The IMD has predicted that the downpour will continue for the next two days.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
October 15, 2021 2:18:44 pm
Bengaluru, Begaluru flood, CAG, CAG report, BBMP, CAG report on Bengaluru flooding, Bengaluru rains, Indian express, Indian express news, bengaluru newsAccording to the data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Dasarahalli received 7- 81.50 mm of rainfall, RR Nagar received 1- 68.50 mm and Bangalore East 1- 45.50 mm.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on Thursday night inundating Dasarahalli, RR Nagar, Madiwala, Varthur, Anugraha Layout and BTM areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the downpour will continue across the state for the next two days.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received complaints of water gushing into houses in Bangalore West, Dasarahalli and RR Nagar zones, while no damage was reported in Yelahanka and Bommanahalli zones. Meanwhile, the Madiwala lake overflowed leading to waterlogging in several parts of BTM.

According to the data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Dasarahalli received 7- 81.50 mm of rainfall, RR Nagar received 1- 68.50 mm and Bangalore East 1- 45.50 mm.

Several complaints of inundation were received from Lakshminarayanapura, Basaveshwara Nagar, Gayatri Nagar in the west zone and Chokkasandra Lake area, Gundappa Layout, Royal Enclave and BTS Layout in Dasarahalli zone. BBMP officials attributed the waterlogging in Dasarahalli localities to clogged stormwater drains.

Madiwala resident Anurag Dey said, “This is a recurring issue every year. We cannot step out of the houses. The vehicles are half-submerged in the water which doesn’t drain away for a minimum of 30-40 hours after every downpour. We keep calling the BBMP control room frantically. BTM is not a well-lit area either. After 9 pm when the markets close their shutters, it is difficult to navigate vehicles in the waterlogged areas. BBMP should address this issue.” Varthur residents too complained regarding flooding of residential and agricultural fields.

