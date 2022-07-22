scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

‘Made enough in the name of Gandhis’: Karnataka Congress leader stirs row

The BJP lashed out at the Congress over Kumar's remarks stating that was indicative of the corruption during the tenures of the grand old party

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 22, 2022 10:21:59 pm
KPCC President D K Shivakumar with party workers during a protest over summoning of party's interim President Sonia Gandhi by ED in the National Herald Case, in Hubballi, Friday (PTI Photo)

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has triggered a controversy with his remarks that the Congressmen should be indebted to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi after making fortunes in their names in the course of political careers.

Ramesh Kumar made the controversial remarks during a protest in Bengaluru against the Enforcement Directorate over Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s questioning in connection with the National Herald case earlier on Thursday.

“We have made enough for three to four generations in the name of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. And if we do not protest in this situation, there will be worms in our food,” Kumar said in his speech at the Congress protest rally.

Also Read |Congress stages protest in Chandigarh as ED questions Sonia in Delhi

“Will the person, who refused to become the Prime Minister of India, resort to corruption? The allegations of corruption in the National Herald are not bigger than the PM’s post. We must stand by Sonia Gandhi and show that we are with her,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the Congress over Kumar’s remarks stating that was indicative of the corruption during the tenures of the grand old party.

“There is no need for any other proof of the corruption in the Congress party,’” former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.

More from Bangalore

The protest rally in Bengaluru was attended by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D K Shivakumar, who is facing charges of money laundering and corruption, besides other senior party leaders.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Aaditya hits road to rally support, says 'good Sena' betrayed

Aaditya hits road to rally support, says 'good Sena' betrayed

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement