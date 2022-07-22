‘Made enough in the name of Gandhis’: Karnataka Congress leader stirs row

July 22, 2022 10:21:59 pm
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has triggered a controversy with his remarks that the Congressmen should be indebted to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi after making fortunes in their names in the course of political careers.
Ramesh Kumar made the controversial remarks during a protest in Bengaluru against the Enforcement Directorate over Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s questioning in connection with the National Herald case earlier on Thursday.
“We have made enough for three to four generations in the name of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. And if we do not protest in this situation, there will be worms in our food,” Kumar said in his speech at the Congress protest rally.
“Will the person, who refused to become the Prime Minister of India, resort to corruption? The allegations of corruption in the National Herald are not bigger than the PM’s post. We must stand by Sonia Gandhi and show that we are with her,” he added.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the Congress over Kumar’s remarks stating that was indicative of the corruption during the tenures of the grand old party.
“There is no need for any other proof of the corruption in the Congress party,’” former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.
The protest rally in Bengaluru was attended by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D K Shivakumar, who is facing charges of money laundering and corruption, besides other senior party leaders.
