Luxury cars stolen in Delhi, sold in Bengaluru: police bust Rs 2.31 crore inter-state racket selling stolen vehicles

Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bengaluru police, said the accused stole vehicles from Delhi and brought them to Bengaluru, where they forged registration numbers and documents.

3 min readBengaluruJan 29, 2026 10:38 AM IST
Singh said the accused believed that if the cars were stolen in Delhi and brought to South India, the chances of being caught would be lower. The price of every car that they stole was beyond Rs 30 lakh. While they changed the registration number, the chassis and engine numbers remained the same, which helped the police to solve the case, Seemant Kumar Singh said. (Express Photo)Singh said the accused believed that if the cars were stolen in Delhi and brought to South India, the chances of being caught would be lower. The price of every car that they stole was beyond Rs 30 lakh. While they changed the registration number, the chassis and engine numbers remained the same, which helped the police to solve the case, Seemant Kumar Singh said. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bengaluru police said Thursday they have arrested two men, who are part of a gang allegedly involved in stealing high-end cars in Delhi and selling them in Bengaluru, and seized nine cars and one two-wheeler worth Rs 2.31 crore.

Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bengaluru city police, announced the arrest of the accused.

Singh said the accused only contacted each other via internet calls and never made regular phone calls. He said they stole vehicles from Delhi and brought them to Bengaluru, where they used to forge registration numbers and documents.

“They used to sell it in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Nine theft cases were registered in Delhi, and the police team is coordinating with us. This seems to be a bigger racket, and the investigation is underway,” he added.

Singh said the accused believed that if the cars were stolen in Delhi and brought to South India, the chances of being caught would be lower. The price of every car that they stole was beyond Rs 30 lakh. While they changed the registration number, the chassis and engine numbers remained the same, which helped the police to solve the case, Seemant Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Delhi Police bust interstate vehicle theft syndicate, recover 11 stolen SUVs and cars

The theft came to light when a resident of KG Halli filed a complaint with the Govindapura police on January 4 after his two-wheeler parked outside his house was stolen.

The police launched an investigation and arrested Syed Nizam, 37, a car dealer from Pulakeshi Nagar, the next day, on January 5, based on CCTV footage. During interrogation, Nizam told the police that he was also involved in selling stolen cars, with the help of an associate in Delhi.

Story continues below this ad

Suspecting it to be part of a larger racket, the police took Nizam into 19-day police custody, and during the probe, they arrested the second accused, Mohammed Muzaffar, 26, a Delhi-based associate, on January 14 in Hyderabad.

Following the arrests, the Bengaluru police recovered nine stolen cars and parked them in various locations in the city. “The cars that were stolen from Delhi were brought to Bengaluru and were being parked in vacant plots in residential layouts where people suspected less,” a police officer said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Jammu villagers answer call of duty, trek 15 km in snow to help stranded Armymen
On R-Day eve, Jammu villagers answered call of duty, helped over 20 stranded Armymen
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement