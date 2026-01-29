Luxury cars stolen in Delhi, sold in Bengaluru: police bust Rs 2.31 crore inter-state racket selling stolen vehicles

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police said Thursday they have arrested two men, who are part of a gang allegedly involved in stealing high-end cars in Delhi and selling them in Bengaluru, and seized nine cars and one two-wheeler worth Rs 2.31 crore.
Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bengaluru city police, announced the arrest of the accused.
Singh said the accused only contacted each other via internet calls and never made regular phone calls. He said they stole vehicles from Delhi and brought them to Bengaluru, where they used to forge registration numbers and documents.
“They used to sell it in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Nine theft cases were registered in Delhi, and the police team is coordinating with us. This seems to be a bigger racket, and the investigation is underway,” he added.
Singh said the accused believed that if the cars were stolen in Delhi and brought to South India, the chances of being caught would be lower. The price of every car that they stole was beyond Rs 30 lakh. While they changed the registration number, the chassis and engine numbers remained the same, which helped the police to solve the case, Seemant Kumar Singh said.
The theft came to light when a resident of KG Halli filed a complaint with the Govindapura police on January 4 after his two-wheeler parked outside his house was stolen.
The police launched an investigation and arrested Syed Nizam, 37, a car dealer from Pulakeshi Nagar, the next day, on January 5, based on CCTV footage. During interrogation, Nizam told the police that he was also involved in selling stolen cars, with the help of an associate in Delhi.
Suspecting it to be part of a larger racket, the police took Nizam into 19-day police custody, and during the probe, they arrested the second accused, Mohammed Muzaffar, 26, a Delhi-based associate, on January 14 in Hyderabad.
Following the arrests, the Bengaluru police recovered nine stolen cars and parked them in various locations in the city. “The cars that were stolen from Delhi were brought to Bengaluru and were being parked in vacant plots in residential layouts where people suspected less,” a police officer said.
