Luxury cars stolen in Delhi, sold in Bengaluru: police bust Rs 2.31 crore inter-state racket selling stolen vehicles

Singh said the accused believed that if the cars were stolen in Delhi and brought to South India, the chances of being caught would be lower. The price of every car that they stole was beyond Rs 30 lakh. While they changed the registration number, the chassis and engine numbers remained the same, which helped the police to solve the case, Seemant Kumar Singh said. (Express Photo)

The Bengaluru police said Thursday they have arrested two men, who are part of a gang allegedly involved in stealing high-end cars in Delhi and selling them in Bengaluru, and seized nine cars and one two-wheeler worth Rs 2.31 crore.

Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bengaluru city police, announced the arrest of the accused.

Singh said the accused only contacted each other via internet calls and never made regular phone calls. He said they stole vehicles from Delhi and brought them to Bengaluru, where they used to forge registration numbers and documents.

“They used to sell it in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Nine theft cases were registered in Delhi, and the police team is coordinating with us. This seems to be a bigger racket, and the investigation is underway,” he added.