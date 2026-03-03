LSD strips and ‘chocolate’ parcels: Bengaluru police seize drugs worth over Rs 12 crore in citywide crackdown

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru City police have seized narcotics valued at over Rs 12 crore in a series of coordinated operations targeting drug trafficking across the city, arresting multiple accused and taking action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials said on Wednesday.
In a major bust, the Narcotics Control Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two interstate drug peddlers, identified as Ashwin and Mubeena. The police said they were originally from Kerala and stayed in a rented accommodation in Bagalur.
The police allegedly recovered 8,335 LSD strips, 5 kg of hydro ganja, and 534 grams of charas, along with two mobile phones and a two-wheeler, worth Rs 11.50 crore from them.
The police said the duo had been residing in Bengaluru for the past year and were part of an organised distribution network, receiving narcotics from a Kerala-based individual currently in Thailand and supplying them to city customers under his instructions.
“A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at Bagalur police station. Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network,” a police officer said.
In a separate operation, the Whitefield police arrested a suspect and seized 27.2 kg of ganja and 3.2 kg of hashish oil worth an estimated Rs 55 lakh.
The accused has been identified as Lingraj Das, 24, a painter who had moved to the city from Odisha two years ago. Officials said he was reportedly transporting the drugs for distribution, allegedly targeting customers, including IT and BT employees, to make quick profits. The accused is currently under judicial custody.
In another case, based on credible intelligence, the police intercepted 1.5 kg of hydro ganja, valued at around Rs 1.5 crore, smuggled via international parcel services and concealed inside chocolate and biscuit boxes. A case has been registered at the K G Nagar police station under the NDPS Act, and investigations are on to trace those involved.
Meanwhile, the authorities apprehended two foreign nationals overstaying their visas within the Mico Layout limits. The women were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and subsequently sent to the Foreigners Detention Centre as per legal procedures.
The CCB and city police have said that operations against illegal drug trade and immigration violations will continue across Bengaluru.
