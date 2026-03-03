LSD strips and ‘chocolate’ parcels: Bengaluru police seize drugs worth over Rs 12 crore in citywide crackdown

In a major bust, the Narcotics Control Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two interstate drug peddlers. (Special Arrangement)

The Bengaluru City police have seized narcotics valued at over Rs 12 crore in a series of coordinated operations targeting drug trafficking across the city, arresting multiple accused and taking action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials said on Wednesday.

In a major bust, the Narcotics Control Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two interstate drug peddlers, identified as Ashwin and Mubeena. The police said they were originally from Kerala and stayed in a rented accommodation in Bagalur.

The police allegedly recovered 8,335 LSD strips, 5 kg of hydro ganja, and 534 grams of charas, along with two mobile phones and a two-wheeler, worth Rs 11.50 crore from them.