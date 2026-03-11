LPG crisis: Karnataka minister Muniyappa assures monthly one cylinder per family, requests hotels to cooperate

People queue up for LPG cylinders in Sanpada, Mumbai, on Wednesday. Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao rejected BJP leader R Ashoka’s claim that Karnataka was the only state facing the LPG shortage. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The LPG shortage triggered a sharp exchange in the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday after a Congress MLA blamed the “weak foreign policy” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government for the crisis triggered by the Israel-Iran war.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, who met oil marketing company executives earlier in the day, told the House that the companies had promised to deliver one cylinder per family per month.

“A war is on. Oil tankers are not coming. I have held a meeting with oil companies who have assured that there will not be a problem for domestic consumers,” he said.