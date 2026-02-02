Loud music, hogging priority seats top chart as Bengaluru Metro reports nearly 1 lakh violations during its year-long etiquette drive

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Friday reported that 57,538 commuters were found playing loud music inside trains, 37,038 were occupying seats meant for older adults, differently-abled people, and women, and 1,907 were found eating inside trains and 1,677 were caught chewing tobacco products over the last year.

The BMRCL, which used the services of the Karnataka Police’s home guards, reported the findings of its year-long drive to improve etiquette on January 30 in a statement.

“BMRCL has undertaken a special awareness drive to promote responsible commuter behaviour and reinforce basic travel etiquette within Namma Metro trains. As a shared public space, metro trains require collective responsibility from all commuters to ensure a safe, comfortable, and pleasant travel experience,” the BMRCL statement said.