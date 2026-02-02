Loud music, hogging priority seats top chart as Bengaluru Metro reports nearly 1 lakh violations during its year-long etiquette drive

To improve commuter behaviour, BMRCL has launched an awareness campaign and deployed home guards in Bengaluru Metro trains.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 2, 2026 12:34 PM IST
Bengaluru Metro violationsBMRCL initiated a focused onboard sensitisation drive in trains (File Photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Friday reported that 57,538 commuters were found playing loud music inside trains, 37,038 were occupying seats meant for older adults, differently-abled people, and women, and 1,907 were found eating inside trains and 1,677 were caught chewing tobacco products over the last year.

The BMRCL, which used the services of the Karnataka Police’s home guards, reported the findings of its year-long drive to improve etiquette on January 30 in a statement.

“BMRCL has undertaken a special awareness drive to promote responsible commuter behaviour and reinforce basic travel etiquette within Namma Metro trains. As a shared public space, metro trains require collective responsibility from all commuters to ensure a safe, comfortable, and pleasant travel experience,” the BMRCL statement said.

“Certain actions such as playing loud music, eating food, or chewing tobacco inside metro trains cause inconvenience to co-passengers. It is also a shared civic duty to ensure that priority seating is made available to senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities who require it,” the BMRCL said.

To address these concerns, BMRCL initiated a focused onboard sensitisation drive, during which special teams comprising two home guards each were deployed across metro trains to counsel commuters and create awareness, it said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Testing begins on elevated section; May opening likely

“BMRCL wishes to inform commuters that certain offences causing inconvenience to co-passengers attract penalties under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002,” the statement said.

“Simple acts such as using earphones while listening to music, offering priority seats to those in need, avoiding consumption of food inside trains, and refraining from the use of tobacco products significantly contribute to a more pleasant and inclusive travel environment,” the BMRCL added.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, two weeks ago, the BMRCL launched QR-based periodical passes on the Namma Metro mobile application, offering unlimited travel for one, three, or five days. The BMRCL has stated that it is continuously working to enhance commuter convenience and promote digital ticketing. These unlimited travel passes are currently available only as contactless smart cards, with a refundable security deposit of Rs 50.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Assam poll battle takes shape: Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Opposition
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement